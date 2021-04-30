Two weeks ago Microsoft started releasing new development channels for their Edge browser for Android, starting with the Edge Canary channel.

Today Microsoft released a new Edge Dev channel version of the browser.

The Edge Dev channel browser is built on Chromium 91, while the Edge Canary browser is built on Chromium 92.

The Canary version is being updated daily and the Dev version should be more stable, with weekly new builds. Microsoft hopes to keep the mobile browsers in lockstep with the desktop counterpart and keep all their versions, including Windows, Mac, and Android in sync with a common code base.

The new Edge Dev browser can be found in the Google Play Store here.

via Techdows