Microsoft has recently introduced vertical tabs to Edge, but the feature did not really make a lot of sense as no vertical screen space was gained by moving the tabs to the side, as the title bar remained in place.

It seems Microsoft was aware of this, as the company has now introduced a flag in Edge Canary (Build 91.0.825.0) which lets you hide the title bar when vertical tabs are enabled.

Enabling this flag leads to the following transformation.

Gallery

Interestingly moving the title bar does make the windows appear somewhat cluttered and overloaded.

What do our readers think of this change? Let us know below.

via Leo Varela