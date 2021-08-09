We reported a week ago that the ability to open a folder as a tab group has come to Chrome Canary. Today that feature has also arrived on the Edge Canary browser.

Edge now also saved closed tab groups in history, even if you restart the browser, meaning you can re-open a tab group later after closing it. Previously tab groups would disappear from your history if you closed the browser.

Lastly, Google and Microsoft are also working on the ability to save tab groups, a feature that will hopefully come to Edge soon also.

Source: Leo Varela