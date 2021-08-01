Tab Groups is one of my favourite Chromium features, and Google has recently added a number of features which makes it easier to manage this handy tool.

The latest is the ability to open a folder of bookmarks as a tab group.

When you do, Chrome will automatically prompt you to name and colour code the tab group.

?Chrome will now also save and let you restore individual tab groups from history. Before you could only restore individual tabs, not groups of tabs.

The features are now currently available in the latest Chrome Canary builds, and with Tab Groups now supported by default on Edge, will hopefully come to the whole Chromium ecosystem soon.

Source: Leo Varela