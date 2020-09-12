Microsoft Edge 87 gets a big PDF reader feature upgrade

Microsoft has added a major new feature to the PDF reader in the Edge Canary and Dev versions of the browser.

The update brings support for PDF Table of Contents, an essential feature for students which has been missing till now.

Microsoft has been working to bring the PDF reader in the new Edge up to the standard of the old Edge browser, and has so far added Smooth Scrolling, Read aloud, Highlighter tool, Digital Signatures, Dark mode, and PDF Forms filling.

The reader is however still missing features such as Search function, Two Page layout, and add Notes, so Microsoft still has some work to do.

The feature is currently in the Dev and Canary channel and should come to mainstream users in a number of weeks.

via techdows