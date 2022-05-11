After plenty of rumors and speculation EA has finally confirmed that their next football game will be ditching the FIFA brand after almost 30 years.

In place of the FIFA brand that “more than 150 million fans” have come to know and love through each yearly release, EA’s next football game will be called “EA Sports FC”.

According to EA, this change will be in more than just name only, as being independent of the brand of FIFA will allow the company to “innovate, create and evolve.” Alongside this, EA states they well also meaningfully reinvest in the sport, by working with an increasing number of partners to create “new authentic experiences that bring joy, inclusivity and immersion to a global community of fans.”

While EA has big plans for the franchise’s future under its new name of EA Sports FC, fans can rest assured that not everything will be changing, as the game will still offer “the same great experiences, modes, leagues, tournaments, clubs and athletes.” This means Ultimate Team, Career Mode, Pro Clubs, and Volta, will all still be available.

To close the blog post, EA confirmed that despite the change in name, they won’t be missing out on their usual release schedule, as the first EA Sports FC game is due to launch in “Summer 2023.”

“The future of the sport is very big and bright, and football fandom is reaching across every corner of the world. Global football has been part of EA SPORTS for nearly thirty years – and today, we’re ensuring that it will be for decades to come.”

Join The Club

Currently, it is unclear who, if anyone, will pick up the FIFA branding rights to continue on the FIFA series of games in earnest. With eFootball still struggling to find success after its dire launch, potentially Konami might have a punt at pulling together the funds and buying the naming rights for a few years.