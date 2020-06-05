Dropbox has announced a new app which lets users manage passwords with ease. Called Dropbox Passwords, the app was announced earlier today and is currently available to the existing Dropbox users via an invite-only beta program.

The app has a minimal design just like the other password managers like LastPass and 1Password. The app also comes with zero-knowledge encryption that allows the app to store passwords remotely. Apart from that, it has features like storing and syncing existing passwords across devices. Moreover, it can also suggest strong passwords for new accounts and supports autofill feature in Android.

The app is currently available to limited Dropbox users as it is in beta at the moment. We expect Dropbox to make an official announcement once the app is ready to roll out to everyone. If you’re interested, you can head to the Google Play Store to check out the app.

Via AndroidPolice