Do you like Dragon Ball Z? Do you like free stuff? Do you like entering competitions? If you answered yes to at least one of those questions, then you should consider entering Xbox’s official sweepstakes to win a Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Xbox One X bundle.

To quote the official rules, that the competition is only open to “legal residents of the fifty (50) United States or the District of Columbia who are 18 years of age or older and legal residents of Canada (excluding Quebec) who are the age of majority in his or her province or territory of residence at the time of entry.”

The competition runs from 12:01AM PT on February 24th until 11:59 pm PT on March 2nd. In order to enter, all you have to do is follow either the official Xbox Twitter or the official Xbox Canada Twitter – or both, if you want to! – and retweet one of the designated Tweets.

The designated Tweets will use the hashtag “#DBZKakarotSweepstakes” and mention the competition, so you’re unlikely to miss them. You can find one of them embedded below.

If there was ever a time to summon Shenron it’d be now. RT for your chance to win. #DBZKakarotSweepstakes NoPurchNec. Ends March 2. Rules: https://t.co/bCUYP3aHZb pic.twitter.com/pnVRhdqlEF — Xbox (@Xbox) February 24, 2020

You’re limited to one entry per person, so don’t try making five different Twitter accounts just to enter. It won’t work out for you.

You can find the contents of the bundle listed in full below, courtesy of the official terms and conditions.

One (1) Grand Prize: One (1) custom-branded “DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT!” Xbox One X console (console model, features, design, and all other aspects of the console are at the sole discretion of the Sponsor); and one (1) “DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT!” collector’s edition (collector’s edition includes “DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT!” full standard edition game for Xbox One; exclusive diorama figure; hardcover game artbook; and collectible steelbook. Collector’s edition contents, features, designs, and all other aspects of the collector’s edition are at the sole discretion of the Sponsor). The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the Grand Prize is $698.99 USD.

If you can’t decipher the legal jargon: you’ll be winning a custom Xbox One X and a collector’s edition of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. The collector’s edition contains the full standard edition game, an exclusive figure, a hardcover game artbook, and a collectible steelbook.

If you’re in Canada and you’re chosen to win, you’ll have to correctly answer (and I quote) a “time-limited mathematical skill-testing question unaided and without mechanical or other assistance” in order to comply with Canadian rules about sweepstakes and claim your prize.

If you want to read the entire Terms & Conditions of the sweepstakes, you can find them here. Good luck and happy gaming!