An FPS Boost update for Dragon Age Inquisition appears to be in the works for Xbox Series consoles.



Introduced to Xbox gamers last week, FPS Boost is Microsoft’s way of enhancing backward compatibility of Xbox One games for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

Much like the enhanced resolution patches for Xbox One X owners playing Xbox 360 games, FPS Boost doubles the framerate of Xbox One titles without the need for developers to update their games.

Xbox Series gamers only have access to a handful of FPS Boost titles at the time of writing, but we know of at least two additional games that will soon benefit from the feature: Fallout 4 and Dragon Age Inquisition. While Fallout 4 was a previously announced addition that has yet to be released, Dragon Age Inquisition is a never-before announced inclusion.

Responding to a fan on Twitter following the latest episode of Major Nelson’s podcast, the podcast host revealed that the Dragon Age game was set to benefit from the feature at its launch but was unfortunately cut from the lineup.

“As with all best laid plans, things sometimes change at the last minute,” Nelson said. “Titles included in this first batch of FPS Boost supported games are Far Cry 4, New Super Lucky’s Tale, Sniper Elite 4, UFC 4, and Watch Dogs 2. We’ll have more to announce in the coming weeks and months!”

https://twitter.com/majornelson/status/1362917586212511749?s=20