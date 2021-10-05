You can now download Windows 11 ISO from Microsoft

Microsoft today announced the general availability of Windows 11, the next major version of Windows. Windows 11 comes with several new improvements including the redesigned Start menu, improved performance, several gaming related features, new Microsoft Store experience and more. If you prefer installing Windows 11 via an ISO file, Microsoft has now released the official Windows 11 ISO. You can download it by following the steps below.

Go to Download Windows 11 page.

Under Download Windows 11 Disk Image (ISO) section, select Windows 11 from the list box.

Now, click the Download button to start Windows 11 ISO download.

Windows 11 Installation Assistant is the best option for installing Windows 11 on a Windows 10 PC. You can download the Windows 11 Installation Assistant here. If you want to perform a reinstall or clean install of Windows 11 on a new or used PC, you can download the media creation tool to make a bootable USB or DVD. You can download the Windows 11 media creation tool here.