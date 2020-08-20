Not many of us are going to be able to afford a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, but you can now have a taste of that device on your own handset by downloading the default wallpapers, both static and live.
Obviously optimised for folding screens, the wallpaper are the same as found on the marketing pictures Samsung will be using. A few samples can be seen below:
Discovered by YTechB, the full collection can be downloaded here.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 specs
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
|RAM
|12 GB
|Storage
|256 GB or 512 GB
|Screen
|7.7 inch (Y-OCTA) internal Infinity-O screen with 120 Hz refresh and Ultra-Thin Glass
6.23 inch Super AMOLED external display
|Battery
|4365mAh (2090mAh+2275mAh), 25w fast charging, 15W wireless charging and 15W reverse wireless charging
|Connectivity
|5G
|Camera
|12MP main camera with a wide-angle lens, a 12MP camera with an ultrawide-angle lens, and a 64MP telephoto camera, 10MP selfie camera inside and outside
|Biometrics
|side-mounted fingerprint reader
|Availability
|18th September in South Korea
|Price
|$1980
