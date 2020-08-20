Not many of us are going to be able to afford a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, but you can now have a taste of that device on your own handset by downloading the default wallpapers, both static and live.

Obviously optimised for folding screens, the wallpaper are the same as found on the marketing pictures Samsung will be using. A few samples can be seen below:

Discovered by YTechB, the full collection can be downloaded here.

