Microsoft Build will take place online May 25-27, 2021, starting at 8:00 AM in the Pacific Time zone. Like last year, Microsoft Build 2021 is a digital experience open to everyone. At Build 2021, you can hear from Microsoft experts like, Amanda Silver, Scott Hanselman, Kayla Cinnamon, Donovan Brown, Kevin Scott, and others discussing the future of technology.

To get attendees present virtually in the spirit, Microsoft has released 3 special wallpapers as part of their digital swag collection.

Gallery

The wallpaper are in 4K resolution and weighs in at about 13 MB each.

Download them at full resolution at GitHub here.

via WalkingCat