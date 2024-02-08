Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

The official Apple TV app allows you to enjoy Apple Original series and films from Apple TV+. Apple TV app also allows you to access exclusive live sports including MLS Season Pass, streaming services and thousands of movies to buy or rent. Apple TV is available across Apple devices, streaming platforms, smart TVs, gaming consoles and more. Last year, Apple released the preview version of Apple TV app for Windows PCs in Microsoft Store. Yesterday, Apple released the non-preview version of the Apple TV app for Windows PCs.

Here’s how you download the official Apple TV app for Windows PCs:

Download the Apple TV app for free from the Microsoft Store here.

Once installed, open the Apple TV app.

Sign-in with your Apple TV+ account (Apple account)

Once sign-in is completed, you can enjoy all your favourite content.

Apple TV app for Windows features:

Watch new and exclusive Apple Originals on Apple TV+, like The Morning Show, Foundation, Ted Lasso, Severance, CODA, Finch, and more.

Pick up where you left off and continue watching movies and shows from Up Next.

Subscribe to MLS Season Pass, featuring every live MLS regular season match, the entire playoffs, and the Leagues Cup, all with no blackouts.

Buy or rent newly-released movies, and explore the catalog of over 100,000 movies and shows.

Download your favorites to watch offline.

Note: Apple TV app for Windows will only work on PCs running Windows 10 version 19045.0 or higher.