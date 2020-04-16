Apple announced brand new iPhone SE smartphones yesterday. This is Apple’s second-generation iPhone SE with a faster processor and a great single-camera system.

While the new affordable iPhone will be up for pre-order starting tomorrow, you can now download its beautiful stock wallpapers to give your smartphone some refreshing look. Also, if you aren’t planning to upgrade to the new iPhone, you can download its stock wallpapers to make your 1st-Gen iPhone SE look a lot like the new one.

You can download the high-quality stock wallpapers of the 2020 iPhone SE from below.

Apple’s latest iPhone will be available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB models in black, white and (PRODUCT)RED starting at $399. It’ll be available for pre-order on apple.com and the Apple Store app beginning at 5 a.m. PDT on Friday, April 17, and will be available from Apple, Apple Authorized Resellers and select carriers on Friday, April 24, in the US and more than 40 other countries and regions.

At $399 price point, the latest affordable iPhone will be a big hit among consumers who are looking for flagship performance in a compact form factor.

via 9to5mac