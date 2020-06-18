Microsoft has released a couple of new theme pack for your Windows 10 PC. Each of the new theme packs contains 20 4K wallpapers. You can check them out below.

Night Skies PREMIUM

Gallery

Stars, moons, the aurora borealis, the Milky Way… Explore light in the darkness in these 20 premium 4k images. Free for Windows 10 Themes, these images are to be used as desktop wallpaper only.

You can download the ‘Night Skies PREMIUM’ theme pack from the below link.

Treehouses PREMIUM

Gallery

Imagine the sweeping view, the warm breeze, and the rustling leaves from the vantage of these 20 premium 4k images, free for Windows 10 Themes. These images are to be used as desktop wallpaper only.

You can download the ‘Treehouses PREMIUM’ theme pack from the below link.

After downloading the collection, go to Start > Settings > Personalization > Themes and click on the theme you prefer.

To apply and change to the most appropriate colour, based on the current wallpaper, go to Customize > Colors > Automatically select a primary colour from the background.

via ALumia