As the next generation of consoles becomes a battle of unique features, Xbox has revealed one of their secret benefits: Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support.

Revealed on the official Dolby Twitter account, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will be the first games consoles to support the upcoming video and audio technology as soon as it becomes comes available.

That’s not it: Xbox general manager Aaron Greenberg explained that upcoming next-gen consoles will be the only console hardware to support these features.

“Xbox Series X/S officially will be the only next-gen consoles supporting both the industry leading Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos,” Greenberg wrote.

Dolby Vision is a form of HDR technology that claims to allow games to display “40x brighter highlights and 10x deeper blacks bring fiery explosions and the deep void of outer space to life”. Of course, the technology will require a display that can properly show the differences.

As for audio, Dolby Atmos is a complete 360-degree soundscape that allows sounds to fully surround the player both vertically and horizontally. With both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles supporting 3D audio in their own bespoke native ways, the inclusion of Atmos may be more suited towards movies.