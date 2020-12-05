If you purchase a $1400 smartphone it is likely you will want to protect it with the best case available.

Microsoft partner Noreve’s Surface Duo leather cover would appear to be one of the better options from a limited selection, but early reports suggest this would be a rather bad decision.

According to Semonio on Reddit the case is much thicker than expected, meaning when closed it does not even close all the way, and of course when fully opened it does not exactly look very elegant.

While Noreve cases are hand-made, one person commented that it looked like the buyer made the case themselves from their old wallet.

Noreve has been working closely with Microsoft, and had earlier reported that “It turns out that a 360° cover that would fully protect the device, while leaving the compatibilities accessible, is technically not achievable.”

The case in the pictures allow 320-degree opening, and while this compromises the design it seems the only way to fully protect the device.

This suggests much of the blame rest with Microsoft’s Surface Duo design, which appears not to be designed to be protected by a case, which makes Microsoft’s other design decision – to replace the metal shell with glass and thin plastic, itself seem rather dubious.

