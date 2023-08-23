DLSS 3.5 will make your gaming experience hyper-realistic with breathtaking ray tracing

DLSS 3.5 is one of the most impressive tools to come out from NVIDIA. The tool will use AI to enhance ray tracing in a feature NVIDIA calls ray reconstruction. This feature will greatly elevate ray-traced image quality. Expect hyper-realist lighting effects such as reflections, global illumination, and shadows, that will work together to offer a far more immersive gaming experience, NVIDIA says.

The introduction of Ray Reconstruction in DLSS 3.5, a groundbreaking feature that elevates ray-traced image quality for all GeForce RTX GPUs, outclassing traditional hand-tuned denoisers with an AI network trained by an NVIDIA supercomputer.

However, DLSS 3.5 is not only suited for gamers. The tool will also improve image quality in real-time 3D creator applications and allows content creators, video editors, and 3D animators to access a higher-quality image without spending minutes or hours on the final render, says NVIDIA.

So, as you can see, DLSS 3.5 is perfectly suited for both gaming and content creation. Plus, the tool will be integrated into some of the most important AAA titles. We mention Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, Alan Wake 2, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, PAYDAY 3, Fornite, and many more to come.

Are you excited about this new tool from NVIDIA?