Disney chief executive Bob Iger confirmed that Disney Plus service will be available through Hotstar in India on March 29. This exactly when India’s IPL cricket tournament will start and Disney wants to take full advantage of that.

In an earnings call with analysts, Iger said that the company will launch “two primary products” in the country.

“One will be more premium in nature that will include the entire library of original programming and the other one will be more basic that will have the library and not the original programming priced for the market and launched at a very peak period of time for the IPL, the Cricket League,” he said.

Disney+ service is currently available in the United States, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Netherlands.

At this moment, it’s not clear whether or not all the original Disney Plus shows will be available in India from day 1 of its launch.

Since Disney+ will be launched through Hotstar, all the Hotstar subscribers will be able to enjoy the Disney service without paying additional prices. Hotstar premium membership currently costs Rs 999 for a year, while a VIP membership costs Rs 365 per year.

Disney+ will be going head to head against major players such as Amazon Prime, Netflix, Jio Cinema, and ZEE5.

via TechCrunch