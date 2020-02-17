All of the Dishonored series and two of the modern Wolfenstein games have finally made their way onto GOG.com and, to celebrate, you can pick them up for cheap thanks to the Bethesda Publisher Sale.

The Dishonored series – consisting of Dishonored – Definitive Edition, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, and Dishonored 2 – are now all available to buy and are currently on sale. You can either buy them separately or purchase the nicely discounted Dishonored: Complete Collection, which is currently down to just £16.49 from its usual £54.99.

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood and Wolfenstein: The New Order have also made their GOG.com debut and, once again, be either be bought separately or together in Wolfenstein: The Two Pack. Wolfenstein: The Two Pack is currently £5.99 instead of £19.99.

If you’re a bigger fan of Bethesda’s older games, then good news! The Bethesda Publisher Sale means that you can scoop up some of Bethesda’s best oldies for cheap. An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire and The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard are both just £1.89 each.

My personal favourite, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion – Game of the Year Edition Deluxe, is currently just £4.49, down from £14.99.

More of a Fallout fan? GOG.com has you covered. Fallout, Fallout 2, and Fallout Tactics are all £2.29 each, while Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition and Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition are both £4.49 each. As a nice bonus, if you purchase any of the listed Fallout games, The Elder Scrolls: Arena and The Elder Scrolls Chapter II: Daggerfall will be added to your GOG.com account for free.

You can browse the entire Bethesda Publisher Sale on GOG.com by following the link here. Happy gaming!