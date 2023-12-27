Discord Keeps Crashing: 8 Proven Fixes

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Don’t know what to do when Discord keeps crashing? This guide aims to help you address the issue and enjoy the app without disruptions.

Below, you’ll find proven fixes and workarounds that you can implement:

1. End Discord Process in Task Manager

The Discord desktop app may keep crashing as a result of an improper shutdown that had happened earlier. Try ending the process via Task Manager:

1. Press Ctrl + Shift + Esc to open the Task Manager.

2. Under Processes, locate the Discord app, right-click on it, and select End task.

3. Restart your computer and open Discord again to confirm that the problem is fixed.

2. Disable Hardware Acceleration

The hardware acceleration feature is GPU-intensive. It helps the app to run smoothly on your computer, but can also cause crashes.

1. Open the Discord desktop app on your computer, then click on the gear-shaped link to go to Settings.

2. On the left windowpane, click on Advanced under App Settings.

3. Now, disable the toggle in front of Hardware Acceleration.

4. Restart your computer and launch Discord again.

3. Enable Legacy Mode

Discord’s audio subsystem may be incompatible with your computer audio device. Try setting the subsystem in Discord to operate in legacy mode:

1. Open the Discord desktop app on your computer, then click on the gear-shaped link to go to Settings.

2. On the left windowpane, click on Voice & Video.

3. Scroll down to Audio Subsystem, then click on the drop-down menu under it and select Legacy.

4. Click on OK to save the change.

5. Restart your computer and launch Discord again.

4. Delete Custom Keybinds

Discord Keybinds allow you to perform certain tasks with keyboard shortcuts. If the Discord app crashes when you use any custom Keybind, you should delete them.

1. Open the Discord desktop app on your computer, then click on the gear-shaped link to go to Settings.

2. On the left windowpane, click on Keybinds.

3. Move your cursor over to the X icon on top of the custom keybind. Click on it to delete it.

4. Restart your computer and launch Discord again to confirm that the problem is fixed.

5. Run Discord in Compatibility Mode

1. Close the Discord desktop app completely, then right-click on its icon and select Properties.

2. Go to the Compatibility tab, under the Compatibility mode section, enable the “Run this program in compatibility mode for:” option.

3. Click on Apply, and OK to save the settings.

4. Restart your computer and launch Discord again.

6. Delete Discord Cache

Some Discord temporary files on your computer may have been compromised, resulting in its frequent crashing.

1. Press the Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box.

2. Type %appdata%/discord in the text field and click on OK to run the command.

3. A File Explorer window will open, then delete the Cache, Code Cache, and GPUCache folders.

4. Restart your computer and open the Discord desktop app again.

7. Perform Clean Boot

There might be a conflicting app or service causing Discord to crash on your PC. Hence, perform a clean boot operation to figure out which one is responsible, then disable it.

1. Press Windows + R to open the Run dialog box.

2. Type msconfig in the text field and press Enter.

3. On the System Configuration window, switch to the Services tab, then check the box next to Hide all Microsoft services.

4. Click on Disable all at the bottom left corner of the window.

5. Switch to the Startup tab and select the Open Task Manager option.

6. In the Task Manager Startup window, right-click each of the apps on the list and select Disable.

8. Close the window. On the System Configuration window, click on OK to save changes, then click on Restart.

9. Launch Discord to confirm that the problem is fixed.

10. Perform steps 5-6 again, but this time enable the services one after the other to figure out the problematic one.

8. Clean-Install Discord

Delete the app’s installation file completely on your computer, then download the installation setup again to reinstall it.

1. Press the Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box.

2. Type appwiz.cpl in the text field, and press Enter to run the command.

3. When the Programs and Features window is opened, locate Discord, right-click it, and select Uninstall.

4. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the uninstallation process.

5. Press the Windows key + R again, type %AppData% in the text field, and press Enter.

6. Locate the Discord folder, then delete the folder completely on your computer.

7. Go to Discord’s official website to download the installation setup for Windows.

So, now you know what to do if Discord keeps crashing. Follow these steps in the order they appear to resolve the issue. Feel free to share which solution worked for you in the comments below!