Discord has announced a major overhaul for its Android app to significantly improve the mobile experience. In a blog post, the instant messaging social platform has highlighted all the new features Android users can expect to see over the coming weeks, including feature consistency across platforms and a faster app update release cycle.

Discord is now switching to React Native for the future developments of its Android app, meaning Android implementation of new features will happen faster than in previous or at the same time as the iOS and desktop apps. While there won’t be major changes to the UI, as the company is promising to retain Android and iOS-specific UI patterns, UI elements will also now be more aligned between desktop, iOS, and Android.

“Switching to React Native for the Android app means an experience that is ever-improving at a more rapid pace across every platform Discord is available on, while still retaining Android and iOS specific patterns in the UI,” the blog post reads.

Another benefit of switching to React Native, according to the instant messaging platform, will be that it will allow the developer team to streamline and consolidate the app update release. Simply put, it will now be possible for Discord engineers to work more efficiently and push out updates more frequently. Discord has the following to say about React Native benefits:

Android users will also enjoy the benefits of faster app update release cycles. React Native allows us to streamline and consolidate our processes, which helps our engineers work more efficiently and push out updates more frequently, especially now that the team won’t be spending as much time maintaining different codebases for different devices.

Discord will introduce these changes to its Android app through app updates. If you are using the app on your Android devices, the app will automatically update across your devices in the coming weeks. If you are not using it, you can download the app from the Google Play Store, or click on the below link to download Discord.