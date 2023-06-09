Want to disable grouping in Windows 11? We’ve got you covered.

The operating system has a functionality that organizes open windows based on their size. This feature automatically groups together windows that share the same dimensions. It’s a nice feature to have, especially if you find yourself switching between open windows while studying or working and the Alt + Tab shortcut is your best friend.

However, you may want to disable this feature for whatever reason. A user on Reddit, for example, complains that it only works for the built-in snap, but not for PowerToys’ FancyZones – but you may also want to turn it off for anything.

If you could relate to this situation, then this article is for you. Here’s how you can disable grouping when switching between Tabs in Windows 11.

How to disable grouping in Windows 11 (when switching between tabs)

1. Go to Settings.

2. Click on System -> Multitasking.

3. On the Snap windows dropdown, make sure the toggle near Show my snapped windows when I hover over taskbar apps is unticked.

