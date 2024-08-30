DirectML, Microsoft's low-level API for machine learning, now goes to Copilot+ PCs

DirectML has expanded its support for AI development on Windows, mainly for Copilot+ PCs equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite platform and Intel’s Core Ultra processors.

This update integrates DirectML with NPUs (Neural Processing Units), enhancing AI performance and efficiency across various Windows devices. The low-level API for machine learning launched a few months back and it helps devs build apps once for all supported Windows PCs.

“Copilot+ PCs bring exceptional performance and energy efficiency, enabling amazing AI experiences on Windows. With DirectML, the foundational component for the Windows Copilot Runtime, developers can now target these machines to scale AI across Windows,” Microsoft says.

Developers can now make the most out of DirectML for machine learning tasks on these platforms, using both local hardware acceleration and web-based solutions through WebNN.

The update also includes new capabilities for handling ONNX models in web applications and provides detailed instructions for setting up the required software and drivers.

In February earlier this year, Microsoft and Intel introduced a developer preview for NPU acceleration within DirectML on Windows 11 to sweeten AI tasks on Intel Core Ultra processors with Intel AI Boost.

And while the news seems to cater to high-end Copilot+ PC users, a newer, more economically friendly version of the hardware is also coming your way. A Copilot+ PC usually contains the 12-core Snapdragon X Elite or 10-core X Plus and costs around $1,000.

But, a recent leak revealed that Qualcomm may reveal a $800 Copilot+ PC with the newly confirmed 8-core Snapdragon X Plus soon.