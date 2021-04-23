Announced in this weeks ‘This Week At Bungie’ post, we finally have a rundown on the long-awaited armour transmog system for Destiny 2, showing what it will take to turn armour into a Universal Armour Ornament.

The process is laid out quite simply by Bungie in the post, making it look like a much easier task than it actually is.

Defeat enemies to earn Synthstrand. Spend Synthstrand on bounties to earn Synthcord. Convert Synthcord at the Loom in the Tower into Synthweave. Use Synthweave to convert an unlocked armor appearance (Legendary quality or lower) from Collections into a Universal Armor Ornament.

All seems fairly straightforward, if a little synth-y, thankfully it’s not mandatory to be listening to synthwave as you play but let’s not give Bungie any ideas.

It’s not actually as simple as it all seems at first, with even step one, you need to earn 150 Synthstrands from killing enemies before visiting Ada-1.

Thankfully, the received Armour Synthesis bounties received from Ada one let you complete them in a number of game modes, so no matter your favourite content, you can engage in armour synthesis.

If you accidentally pick up the wrong bounty, however, you won’t get all of your Synthstrands back be careful when picking unless you want to go back to grinding.

After that, it’s just a jaunt to the tower before you’re converting amour into Universal Armor Ornament so you can flaunt around in your fanciest threads.

Before you get too excited however about kitting out every item you own, per class and per season you can only earn up to ten Synthweave before the Loom presumably refuses to put up with you anymore.

To keep bringing that excitement down, you also can’t transmog a variety of Destiny 2’s armours due to technical constraints. These are limited to “Year-1 Armor Ornaments” thankfully, with Bungie working on a solution for a future Season, but it’s far from ideal if Year-1 has some of your favourite armour sets.