Microsoft has brought a feature which was in Chrome Canary for some time to Edge Canary.

Edge Canary has now added support for two Chrome flags for a desktop sharing hub.

When enabled they add a new Share icon on the Omnibox with the following options.

The flag for the Desktop Sharing Hub options in the app menu does not appear to function yet.

The new Desktop Sharing Hub is available in Edge Canary Build Build 92.0.900.0.

Source: Leo Varela