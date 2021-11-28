Awesome discounts on the Dell XPS 17 9710 are back at Amazon! The new XPS 17 9710 is the smallest 17-inch laptop from Dell, and it’s once again available at discounted price at Amazon. You can buy the i7 XPS 17(16GB/512GB) at a price point of $2149.98, down from $2,425.99—that’s $276 cheaper than the original price.

The Dell XPS 17 9710 comes with a unique design of the Dual Opposite Outlet fan that increases fan airflow and drives cooling airflow in both directions, resulting in more airflow overall and improved skin temperatures. Thanks to the 16:10 4-sided InfinityEdge display, you can enjoy a 17-inch edge-to-edge view in a form smaller than 14% of 15-inch laptops.

The XPS 17 9710 also features a quad-speaker design and the Waves Nx 3D audio for speakers tuned by multi-Grammy Award-winning producer, Jack Joseph Puig. Dell will be selling XPS Creator Edition configurations with NVIDIA GPU that is backed by exclusive and free Studio Drivers that bring out the best in popular creative apps. The laptop is powered by 45W 11thGen Intel Core processors up to i9k, and the latest graphics up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060.

You can buy the Dell XPS 17 touchscreen laptop at a discounted price here from Amazon.