Upcoming Dell XPS 17 9700 and Dell XPS 15 9500 specs leaked online

Following the refreshed Dell XPS 13 model which was released early this year, Dell is planning to release two more new XPS laptops in the coming weeks. Yesterday, Dell France accidentally published the full details of the upcoming Dell XPS 15 9500 and the all-new Dell XPS 17 9700. The new Dell XPS 17 9700 will be a high-end laptop that will compete with the upcoming Microsoft Surface Book 3 and the popular Apple MacBook Pro 16.

For ultimate performance, you can configure the Dell XPS 17 with Intel Core i9-10885H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 – 6 GB GDDR6 GPU, 64 GB DDR4-2933 RAM and 4 TB PCIe NVMe storage. Dell will be offering two display options. For customers who prefer more battery life, there is a 17-inch FHD+ display with 60 Hz, anti-glare, non-touch, InfinityEdge, sRGB 100% min, 500 nits and wide-viewing angle. For customers who want to great display experience, Dell is offering a 17-inch UHD+ display with 60 Hz, anti-reflective, touch, InfinityEdge, 100% AdobeRGB, 500 nits, and wide-viewing angle.

Unfortunately, the Dell XPS 17 will not feature any USB-A ports, instead, Dell has included 4 USB 3.1 Gen 2 Thunderbolt 3 with DisplayPort ports. Dell is offering two options when it comes to battery. Customers can opt for a 6-cell, 97 WHr “smart” lithium-ion with ExpressCharge support for maximum battery life. For those who prefer lightweight laptop, there is a 3-cell, 56 WHr “smart” lithium-ion battery.

To offer great audio experience, Dell has included 2 Stereo woofers (2.5 W) and 2 stereo tweeters (1.5 W). To manage the heat generated by the powerful CPU and GPU included in the laptop, Dell has included improved thermal management solution with Dual Opposite Outlet fan and vapor chamber cooling.

Dell XPS 15 9500 will also come with similar improvements, but there are some differences when compared to Dell XPS 17 9700. With Dell XPS 15 9500, NVIDIA GeForce 1650 Ti 6GB is the only GPU option. Also, the maximum storage you can configure is 2TB.

You can find the screenshots of Dell’s leaked listing here and here for more details.

via: Reddit