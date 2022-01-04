Dell announces XPS 13 Plus with an all-new industrial design and 12th gen Intel Core CPUs

Dell today announced the new XPS 13 Plus laptop powered by Microsoft Windows 11. The XPS 13 Plus comes with a design that is both minimalist and modern. The keyboard has large key caps, and the topmost row of the keyboard now comes with a capacitive touch experience. Also, it comes with a seamless glass touchpad that offers haptic feedback.

For improved performance, the new XPS 13 Plus is powered by the new 12th gen Intel Core 28W processors. For improved cooling, the XPS 13 Plus comes with larger fans that deliver 55% more airflow without much noise.

Dell XPS 13 Plus Tech Specs:

Dell XPS 13 Plus images:

Gallery

The new Dell XPS 13 Plus will be available in Platinum and Graphite colors worldwide in Spring 2022.

Source: Dell.com