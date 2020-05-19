Dell announces the new Latitude 9510 business laptop with up to 34 hours of battery life

Dell today announced the new Latitude 9510, the world’s smallest and lightest premium 15-inch business laptop. The Latitude 9510 weighs just 1.4 kg.

The new Latitude 9510 can be configured both as a laptop or 2-in-1. It features a brushed aluminum design with diamond cut edges and a new keyboard and touchpad. Like in the XPS 15 lineup, the InfinityEdge screen provides great viewing experience.

To offer great performance, the Latitude 9510 is powered by up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 vPro processors. Dell claims that this new device can offer up to 34 hrs of battery life. Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) deliver nearly 3x faster wireless speeds. You can also configure Gigabit LTE, 5G, and new eSIM technology based on your needs.

Tech specs:

The new Dell Latitude 9510 is available starting at $1899 from today. Dell today also announced the new Latitude 9410, the world’s smallest 14-inch business 2-in-1 featuring up to 27 hours of battery life. Dell Latitude 9410 is available from today starting at $1799.

Source: Dell