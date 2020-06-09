The new Dell XPS 17 laptop is now available for order starting at $1399

Last month, Dell announced the all-new XPS 17 laptop. This new XPS 17 laptop is now available for order starting at $1399 from Dell.com.

The new XPS 17 9700 comes with a 17-inch 4-sided InfinityEdge display packed in a compact form factor that is smaller than most 15-inch laptops in the market. For great performance, the XPS 17 9700 comes with 45W 10th Gen Intel Core processors up to i7, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics and up to 64GB RAM.

Highlights of Dell XPS 17:

Extreme performance to fuel the most intensive creative projects with 45W 10th Gen Intel Core processors up to i7, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics and up to 64GB memory. Up to 92W of power in an impossibly thin 19.5mm thin design.

The unique design of the Dual Opposite Outlet fan increases fan airflow and drives cooling airflow in both directions, resulting in more airflow overall and improved skin temperatures. This unique design has resulted in multiple pending patent applications and at least one issued patent.

Immersive displays engineered with best-in-class panel technology with enhanced contrast ratios, expanded color space and pinpoint accurate resolution (100% Adobe RGB + 94% DCI-P3 color, HDR certified, Dolby Vision, 500-nit panes, 4K+ resolution). Eyesafe display technology reduces harmful blue light and maintains vivid color.

Long battery life targeting up to 20 hours on FHD+ keeps you powered on the go

The smallest 17-inch laptop also has the best screen-to-body ratio at 93.7%. Enabled by a stunning 16:10 4-sided InfinityEdge display, enjoy a large 17-inch edge-to-edge view in a form smaller than 48% of 15-inch laptops.

The XPS 17 is precision crafted from CNC machined aluminum, aerospace-inspired carbon fiber and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 for a durable, lightweight design. The finest details are considered and the essentials are elevated with large display, keycaps and touchpad.

Machined up-firing quad speaker design and the first-ever 17-inch laptop featuring Waves Nx 3D audio for speakers tuned by multi-Grammy Award winning producer, Jack Joseph Puig deliver an immersive 3D sound experience.

Featuring advanced Wi-Fi 6 technology, the Killer AX1650 is nearly 3 times as fast as the previous generation.

A built-in sensor allows you to open the lid and power up in milliseconds, no matter what power-state you are in. Plus, log in securely with a touch or a look with Windows Hello and a fingerprint reader built into the power button or with infrared camera and facial recognition.

The streamlined design embeds a fingerprint reader in the power button. Keycaps are large and the touchpad is an massive 151 by 90, stretching the usable area to the outer limits.

Top-mounted mics provide a better audio experience in Skype conference calls with echo cancellation and noise reduction. Additionally, Waves MaxxVoice – a suite of studio-quality voice optimizations – is engineered to match the quality of face-to-face communication for clear and uninterrupted voice conferencing.

Dell XPS 17 Tech Specs:

You can order the new Dell XPS 17 9700 laptop here starting at $1399.