Deal Alert: Microsoft Surface Earbuds now available for $99

Microsoft Surface Earbuds is now available for just $99 from Microsoft Store. Surface Earbuds comes with a dual mic array, 24 hours of battery life and support for digital assistants such as Siri and Google Assistant. The responsive touch surface in the Surface Earbuds enables intuitive gestures like tap, touch, and swipe. Also, the design of four anchor points sits each earbud securely in your ear. It comes with three sets of interchangeable silicone ear tips.
Tech specs of Surface Earbuds:
You can order it here from Microsoft Store.
