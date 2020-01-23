Deal Alert: Lenovo Yoga C940 laptop with 10th gen Intel Core i7 and 512GB SSD for just $999

In September last year, Lenovo announced the new Yoga C940 convertible device. BestBuy is now selling this device at a $300 discount. For $999, you can get the Lenovo Yoga C940 with 10th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 12GB RAM and 512GB SSD. The same configuration costs around $1300 from Lenovo.com. Thanks to the full HD display, you can enjoy around 8 hours of real life battery life on this device. And the convertible hinge hides a powerful Dolby Atmos Speaker System that delivers 3D sound in every mode.

Combined with two sets of speakers featuring powerful subwoofers, custom tweeters, and unique vibration buffers that reduce unwanted noise, your audio will sound bigger, deeper, and more accurate.

Highlights of Lenovo Yoga C940:

All-metal chassis and clever built-in features, like TrueBlock Privacy shutter, Windows Hello biometric authentication, and garaged pen with silo charging and Windows Ink.

Lenovo’s exclusive Q-Control. Through Q-Control, you can enable AI-enhanced Intelligent Cooling Mode for improved battery life.

Improved battery life of up to 17.5 hours in FHD.

The 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor dynamically upscales video content on Windows Media Player to Super Resolution for a crisper image on an optional 4K HDR display.

Wi-Fi 6 support

Dolby Vision enabled display

Redesigned Rotating Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos Speaker System

Lockscreen Alexa support

Available in Iron Grey or Mica

Find the deal here on BestBuy.