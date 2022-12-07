Deal Alert: You can now save more than $200 on OnePlus 10 Pro

Amazon is offering more than $200 discount on the OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone, which means you can now buy it for $644.98. The OnePlus 10 Pro is usually priced at $849.99 at Amazon, but thanks to the discount, you can now get it at a much lower price.

During the Black Friday sales, the OnePlus 10 Pro price came down to $549.99. But if you missed that opportunity, here is another (though the discount is not as attractive as the previous one). However, the discounted price is available only on the 12GB/256GB variant.

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications

The smartphone features 6.7 inches LTPO 2.0 AMOLED screen of 1440p resolution. The display also supports an adaptive refresh rate, so the OnePlus 10 Pro has the ability to sense screen content and switch to a specific refresh rate mode. Powering the handset will be Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 coupled with 8GB or 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

OnePlus 10 Pro has a 48MP Sony IMX789, 50MP Samsung JN1, and 8MP Telephoto sensors, and a 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor for taking selfies. For the camera, OnePlus has once again partnered with Hasselblad. The result: Natural Color Optimisation 2.0, which ensures that the color appears even closer to real life. Other camera features include Pro Mode 2.0 and RAW shooting mode.

All these powerful pieces of hardware are packed into the OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone, which can be yours at $644.98. You can buy the smartphone here from Amazon.