If you recently bought some phonograph records and trying a new hobby, you need a vinyl record player. However, finding reliable vintage players can be a serious job, and they can also cost quite a lot. In that case, you might want to opt for new designs of players that blend new features and classic looks at affordable prices. One phonograph we can recommend is the Victrola Nostalgic, which now offers a 36% discount on Amazon.

Victrola Nostalgic isn’t just a simple phonograph player. It is a 6-in 1 multimedia player that also supports CDs, cassettes, AM radio, FM radio, and smartphone music streaming via Bluetooth. It also has a 3.5 mm Aux/headphone jack, allowing for a faster setup of devices.

There is no extra audio equipment needed to start playing your vinyl records, thanks to the built-in stereo system in the player. The front of the player is complete with all the buttons and dials you need, and they are all properly labeled for intuitive use. There are also speed three adjustment options for the belt-driven turntable. You can choose from 33, 45, and 78 RPM options while enjoying minimal vibrations, resulting in seamless music delivery. And if you wish to expand the player’s capability, you can use its RCA line outputs (cable included) that support external speakers and an amplifier.

On the other hand, while it is packed with new techs, its exterior glows with a vintage look. Besides the wood-like body, the controls boast an attractive design featuring faded chrome plating for a more old-fashioned aura.

For more details about this discounted product on Amazon, click here!