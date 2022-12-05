Deal Alert: save $200 on Microsoft Surface Pro 9 at Amazon

Microsoft launched Surface Pro 9 and Surface Pro 5 laptop devices at an event that took place in October. And months after its launch, Amazon is offering a decent $200 discount on the Surface Pro 9 (i7 Processor, 16GB RAM, 256GB Storage). Thanks to the discount, you can now the device at $1,399.99. In other words, if you have missed the Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals, this is perhaps the best time to buy the Surface Pro 9.

Surface Pro 9 specifications

Microsoft claims the i7 Surface Pro 9 is 50% faster than the Surface Pro 8. The PC offers updated hardware, including a 12th Gen Intel Alder Lake processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 5200 MHz LPDDR5 RAM, WiFi-6E, and Bluetooth 5.1. It features a 13” PixelSense Flow Display with a resolution of 2880 x 1920. The display of Pro 9 has dynamic refresh rate technology going up to 120 Hz. Moreover, the Pro 9 has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one Surface Connect+ port, and 1 Surface Pro Type Cover port. All these ports make the device future-proof. Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is also available in Liberty Special Edition, but it is available in limited quantity. You can learn more about it here.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 offers a unique form factor, enabling you to use it both as a laptop and a tablet. While there are many out there offering buyers convertible PCs, none are like the Surface Pro 9. The in-built kickstand is what makes it a unique device. And thanks to the modest $200 discount, you can buy it at a lower-than-original price. You can buy the Surface Pro 9 at a discounted price here from Amazon.

As a reminder, the Black Friday Discount on the Surface Laptop 5 is still available on the Amazon US website. So if you prefer a laptop over a form factor like the Surface Pro 9, you can see the deal here.