Amazon Cyber Monday Deal: huge discount on Surface Laptop 5

If have not been able to take advantage of the Black Friday discounts, Cyber Monday Deal on Amazon brings you another opportunity to save big on the purchase of a plethora of products. For example, you can save as much as $350 on the Surface Laptop 5 (13.5 inches, 8GB RAM, 512GB, i5).

The Cyber Monda Deal on Amazon has kicked the price from $1,299 to $999, letting you save up to a massive $350 on the purchase. The highest discount is available on the Black color variant, which means you can the Black Surface Laptop 5 at $949, down from $1,299.99. The Laptop 5 is also available in other color variants as well, including Platinum, Sage, and Sandstone. However, except for the Black option, all three color options are $300 cheaper than their usual prices: now available at $999.

Surface Laptop 5 key features

Sleek and super-lightweight with an exceptionally comfortable keyboard.

13.5” PixelSense touchscreen for ultra-portable productivity.

12th Gen Intel Core with Thunderbolt 4 connectivity and all-day battery.

Warm, sophisticated Alcantara or edgy, cool metal, and bold colors.

Studio Mics and enhanced camera experiences, powered by Windows 11.

Cinematic entertainment with Dolby Vision[4]and Dolby Atmos.

Windows Hello, built-in Windows 11 security, and secured OneDrive cloud storage with Microsoft 365.

Play hundreds of high-quality games including day one releases with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

You can buy the Surface Laptop 5 at up to $350 discounted price here from Amazon.