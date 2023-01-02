Deal Alert: Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic heavily discounted at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 was selling at a discounted price during Christmas time. And while the deal is still available, Amazon is offering heavy discounts on the Classic model of the Galaxy Watch4, which means the more premium model is also discounted on the e-commerce platform.

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic (46mm) is now up for purchase at $285, which is a decent 34 percent drop from $429.99 (its original price). However, the deal is available only on the 46mm size LTE model. Also, only the Black color variant is eligible for the discount. No discount is available on the White color variant.

The Galaxy Watch4 Classic has plenty of health features, including an ECG Monitor tracker, advanced sleep tracking, the ability to get readings on body fat, skeletal muscle, body water, basal metabolic rate, Body Mass Index, and so much more. However, some of its features are available in limited regions., including blood pressure measurement and NFC payments. So, you should be careful about whether your region supports these features.

Below is a list of key features of the Watch4 Classic. You can check it out to make a more informed purchasing decision.

Key specifications of Galaxy Watch4 Classic

Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi/ LTE

1.4-inch Super AMOLED display with resolutions of 450 x 450

Powered by WearOS, jointly developed by Google and Samsung

RAM Size: 1.5GB

361 mAh battery capacity that lasts up to 40 hours

NFC

Sensors: Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor, Optical Sensor

You can buy the Galaxy Watch4 Classic smartwatch at a heavily discounted price here from Amazon. The regular Galaxy Watch4 and the Classic model were selling at a heavily discounted price during Black Friday sales. But if you have missed that opportunity, Amazon is giving users another chance to buy the Watch4 at a discounted price, which is also very attractive.