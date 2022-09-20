Deal Alert: OnePlus 10 Pro price crashes to $699

Last month, Amazon was offering a $125 discount on the 12GB/256GB variant of the OnePlus 10 Pro. Now, the official OnePlus store is selling the base model and the top variants of the flagship model at a discounted price. However, the discount is available only on the mobile app.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is usually priced at $799 on the official store, but if you purchase it from the OnePlus Store mobile app, you can get a $100 discount. Long story short, you can buy the OnePlus 10 Pro for $699 if you make the purchase from the mobile app. The 12GB/256GB is available at $769 after the discount, its lowest price to date. Below are the key specifications of the company’s flagship phone to help you understand more about it.

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications

The smartphone features a 6.7? LTPO 2.0 AMOLED screen of 1440p resolution. The display also supports an adaptive refresh rate, so the OnePlus 10 Pro has the ability to sense screen content and switch to a specific refresh rate mode. Powering the handset will be Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 coupled with 8GB or 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

OnePlus 10 Pro has a 48MP Sony IMX789, 50MP Samsung JN1, and 8MP Telephoto sensors, and a 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor for taking selfies. For the camera, OnePlus has once again partnered with Hasselblad. The result: Natural Color Optimisation 2.0, which ensures that the color appears even closer to real life. Other camera features include Pro Mode 2.0 and RAW shooting mode.

All these powerful pieces of hardware are packed into the OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone, which can be yours at $699. You can buy the smartphone here from the official OnePlus Store.