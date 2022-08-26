Deal Alert: OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is now $125 off on Amazon

Unlike in the entry-level and mid-range segments, you do not have much competition in the premium-tier smartphone category. It makes things a bit easier for you to decide which smartphone to buy since you do not have many great options. Although the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is not the best flagship phone out there in the market, it might certainly be appealing to many of you.

OnePlus 10 Pro is the company’s only flagship phone released earlier this year with the Hasselblad camera branding. And if you are looking to buy one, this is perhaps the best time, as Amazon is offering a discount of up to $125 on the purchase. The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is now available at $845 for the 12GB/256GB variant at Amazon. If you want to get the base model, it will cost $800. You can check out the OnePlus 10 Pro specifications below just in case you want to reconsider your decision.

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications

The smartphone features a 6.7″ LTPO 2.0 AMOLED screen of 1440p resolution. The display also supports an adaptive refresh rate, so the OnePlus 10 Pro has the ability to sense screen content and switch to a specific refresh rate mode. Powering the handset will be Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 coupled with 8GB or 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

OnePlus 10 Pro has a 48MP Sony IMX789, 50MP Samsung JN1, and 8MP Telephoto sensors, and a 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor for taking selfies. For the camera, OnePlus has once again partnered with Hasselblad. The result: Natural Color Optimisation 2.0, which ensures that the color appears even closer to real life. Other camera features include Pro Mode 2.0 and RAW shooting mode.

All these powerful pieces of hardware are packed into the OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone, which can be yours at $845. You can buy the smartphone here from Amazon.