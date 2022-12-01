Deal Alert: massive discount on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung has the leading market share in the foldable device category, and the company’s latest Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 come with significant improvements over their predecessors. While the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is still quite expensive, Amazon has now made it easier for many users to get their hands on the device.

Amazon is now offering a massive $549.99 discount on the renewed Galaxy Z Fold 4 model. In other words, you can now own the Fold 4 by spending $1,094.99. Usually, the renewed model costs $1,639.48 on the Amazon US website, but thanks to the discount, it is now available at a much lower price point.

However, it is worth mentioning that the $549.99 discount is available on the 512GB model. You can buy the renewed Galaxy Z Fold 4 at a discounted price here from Amazon. For those unaware of its specifications and other important details of the foldable device, you can check the below feature highlights.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 feature highlights

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is also eligible for four major Android updates and five years of security updates. After buying it, we will get the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update from Samsung, which comes with plenty of new features.

