Deal Alert: huge discount on 128GB Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is arguably the best premium Android phone you can buy, and while Samsung is close to releasing its successor, you can get a huge discount if you buy the former from Amazon. The e-commerce giant is now offering a massive $320 discount on the 128GB Galaxy S22 Ultra, effectively bringing the price down from $1,199.99 to $880.19.

As for the specifications, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch QHD+ display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate in Game mode. The ‘Ultra’ model features a 12MP Wide camera, 108MP Wide camera, 10MP Telephoto Camera with 3x Optical Zoom, and 10MP Telephoto camera with 10x Optical camera. You can learn more about the specifications of the Galaxy S22 series here.

Galaxy S22 Ultra Key features

You can buy the Galaxy S22 Ultra at a discounted price here from Amazon.