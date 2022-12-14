Deal Alert: Google Pixel 6a discounted at Amazon

Google Pixel 7a is expected to release next year, but you do not have to wait until that moment to get yourself a brand-new Google “a” series phone. And now, after Amazon’s special discount, you can get it at a super low price.

Amazon is offering the Google Pixel 6a handset for $299, which is $150 cheaper than $449, its launch price. Pixel 6a comes in multiple colors, and the best thing is that the discount applies to all of them. In other words, you can pick whatever color you want and still get that $150 discount.

Google Pixel 6a is a pretty decent choice if you are looking for a mid-range device with stock Android experience. You can check out its specifications below.

GOOGLE PIXEL 6a SPECIFICATIONS

Google Pixel 6a features a 6.2-inch flat OLED display with a single-centered punch-hole camera. The 6a is also expected to have dual rear cameras and a single LED flash. The Google Pixel 6a has a dual rear camera setup consisting of 12.2 MP wide and 12 MP Ultrawide cameras. It also has a single selfie camera of 8 MP, f/2.0. For computational power, the 6a will use the Google Tensor chip based on the 5nm process.

It is equipped with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage and 6GB RAM. The phone is powered by Li-Po 4410 mAh battery, with support for up to 18W fast charging. Other features include a USB Type-C and an in-display fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, and barometer.

You can buy the Google Pixel 6a smartphone at a discounted price here from Amazon.