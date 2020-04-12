Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones are now available at an all-time low price.

While the Pixel 4 series faced heavy criticism for not offering as much as its competitors, the smartphone, particularly Pixel 4XL, received a positive response for its smoothness and the overall experience. The Pixel 4 series will give you the best Android experience and if you’re one of those who want to try a Pixel to get a taste of the stock Android, you’re in luck!

Google Pixel 4 XL (64GB) is now available at a price point of $599, down from its original $899 price point — this is by far the lowest price. Google Pixel 4 (64GB) is now available at a price point of $499, down from its original $799 price point.

Google Pixel 4 XL is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB RAM, and 64GB storage. The smartphone has a dual-camera setup and cameras will allow you to take great photos.

Unique features of Pixel 4 series:

Point and shoot for the perfect photo. Capture brilliant color and control the exposure balance of different parts of your photos.

Get the shot without the flash. Night sight is now faster and easier to use it can even take photos of the milky way.

Get more done with your voice. The new Google assistant is the easiest way to send texts, share photos, and more.

A new way to control your phone. Quick gestures let you skip songs and silenced calls – just by waving your hand above the screen.

End the robocalls. With call screen, The Google assistant helps you proactively filter Our spam before your phone ever rings.

You can buy Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphone from Amazon.