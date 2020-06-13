In this day and age the need for an easy to use and foolproof video conferencing solution has never been greater, and the bigger the screen, the better.

This makes Amazon’s new 10 inch Amazon Echo Show (2nd Gen) the perfect solution, offering an easy to use video calling appliance that can do so much more.

BestBuy is currently offering a two for one deal on the device, with 2 Echo Shows on sale for a single price of only $229.99 or $38.34/month for 6 months.

Besides video calling, the Echo Show offers the following features:

Meet all-new Echo Show It features a new look, vibrant 10″ HD screen, built-in smart home hub, and improved speakers. Just ask Alexa to show you a recipe, watch live TV and sports with Hulu, make video calls, or see who’s at the front door.

Hands-free video calling and messaging Connect with your favorite people. Make hands-free video calls to the Alexa app or another Echo device with a screen. Instantly connect to other supported devices in your home, or make a voice announcement to every room with a supported Echo device.

Echo Show’s new speakers feature dual 2″ premium drivers, a passive bass radiator, and Dolby processing to deliver expansive stereo sound with deep, powerful lows and crisp highs.

Adjust the treble, mid, and bass levels using only your voice, or set up multiroom music to play music across compatible Echo devices throughout your home.

Alexa can show you even more Watch as the display comes alive to show song lyrics and album art from Amazon Music. Stream music from Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, SiriusXM, TuneIn, and iHeartRadio.

Stream books from your Audible library or watch movie trailers, news briefings, Prime Video content, and live TV and sports with a Hulu subscription.

Always ready to help Echo Show is the kitchen companion that helps you get more done in your day. Cook along to step-by-step recipes, set alarms and timers, add items to your to-do and shopping lists, see weather forecasts, calendars, photos, and more.

Echo Show is optimized for visibility across the room and can hear you even while music is playing.

Voice control your smart home Alexa can control thousands of compatible smart home devices, such as security cameras, lights, thermostats, and more. Just ask her to show you the front door camera or brighten the kitchen lights.

Easily set up and control compatible Zigbee smart home devices without the need for a separate hub. Just say, “Alexa, discover my devices,” and Echo Show will discover and set up compatible devices so you can control them with your voice or manage them on-screen.

You can also voice call or message almost anyone, or instantly connect to other devices in your home to make a quick announcement or check in on the kids. Plus, now with Skype calling stay in touch with friends and family in over 150 countries.

Alexa has skills With over 50,000 skills and counting, Alexa is always getting smarter. Skills are like apps and let you do more – you can play Jeopardy, meditate with Headspace, or view your favorite beaches with Surfline.