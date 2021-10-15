Deal Alert: Acer Swift X with Ryzen 7 5800U CPU, NVIDIA 3050Ti and 16GB RAM available for $899

Early this year, Acer revealed the new Swift X ultrathin-and-light laptop. You can now get Acer Swift X with Ryzen 7 5800U CPU, NVIDIA RTX 3050Ti GPU, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD for just $899. With $899 price tag, this laptop delivers incredible performance and offers great value for users.

Acer Swift X features:

Ultimate Performance. Uncompromised Battery Life: Speed up tasks with AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor with Zen 3 Core Architecture, available for ultrathin laptops, so you can save time and get back to creating

RTX, It’s On: The latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU (4GB GDDR6 VRAM) is powered by award-winning Ampere architecture with new Ray Tracing Cores, Tensor Cores, and streaming multiprocessors supporting DirectX 12 Ultimate for incredible creativity

A True Visual Representation: Create your best content on the 14″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS Widescreen LED-backlit 100% sRGB display with 300 nits brightness and 16:9 aspect ratio

Internal Specifications: 16GB LPDDR4X memory (maximum 16GB); 512GB NVMe SSD; 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 Dual-Band 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz featuring 2×2 MU-MIMO technology; Bluetooth 5.2

Windows Hello with Fingerprint Reader: Biometric fingerprint reader and Windows Hello sign-in options help keep your Acer PC secure

Using Alexa on your PC is as easy as asking a question. Just ask and Alexa can check your calendar, create lists, play music, answer questions, read the news and more.

Made to Move: At just 3.06 lbs, this Acer Swift X laptop is ready to go where you go. The metal design is thin and lightweight, but packs a whole lot of battery power with fast charging capability

Hear It to Believe It: Stream music, play back videos, and hear it all with optimized bass response and distortion prevention from DTS Audio in the dual front-facing speakers

Ports For All Your Accessories: USB Type-C Port USB 3.2 Gen 2 (up to 10 Gbps) DisplayPort over USB Type-C & USB Charging, 2 USB 3.2 Gen 1 (1 Power-off Charging), HDMI 2.0 with HDCP support, Headphone/Microphone-in Jack, DC-in for AC adapter

Find the deal here at Amazon.