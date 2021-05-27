Acer announces the Swift X laptops with AMD Ryzen 5000 Series processors and up to 17 hours battery life

Acer today announced the new Swift X ultrathin-and-light laptop powered by AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processor, up to 16GB RAM, 2TB SSD and the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPUs. Despite packing a powerful CPU and discrete graphics, the Acer Swift X comes at an impressive 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) weight and 17.9 mm (0.7 in) thin metal chassis. The Acer Swift X comes with a fast-charging 59W battery that offers up to 17 hours of use.

Other highlights of Swift X:

The Swift X features a 14-inch FHD IPS display with an 85.7% screen-to-body ratio, 300 nits brightness and 100% sRGB.

The notebook also includes a fingerprint sensor for more secure sign ins through Windows Hello, AI-enhanced noise suppression for smoother video calls, and Acer BlueLightShield technology to help lessen eye strain during long editing sessions.

The new Swift X leverages a fan with fifty-nine 0.3 mm blades and a pair of D6 copper heat pipes to optimize its thermal efficiency.

The Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G) will be available in the US in June starting at USD 899.99; in EMEA in Summer 2021 starting at 899 EUR; and in China in Q3’21, starting at RMB 6,499.

Source: Acer