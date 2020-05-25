In October Adobe brought their Photoshop Elements 2020 app to the Microsoft Store.
The app lets you edit, create, and organize with automatic photo colourization, one-click subject selection, and skin smoothing. Guided Edits help you remove unwanted objects, brush on fun patterns, replace backgrounds.
The updated app has the following new features:
- Automatic photo colouring – Change the colours in photos or liven up black and white images with automatic colouring. With Adobe Sensei technology.
- Auto Photo Effects – Auto Creations include the new Pattern Brush, Black and White Selection, Pictorial and Depth of Field effects. With Adobe Sensei artificial intelligence technology.
- One-click subject selection – Automatically select the subject of your photo with one click. Then easily apply an effect or crop the subject and add it to another photo. With Adobe Sensei technology.
- Automatic leather finishing – Make people portrayed look more photogenic with the leather finishing feature. With Adobe Sensei technology.
- Removing unwanted objects – Highlight your subject by removing electrical cables, pedestrians and other misleading objects.
To take your meming to the next level would normally cost $99.99, but to celebrate the season the company is offering $30 off, selling the software for only $69.99 for the next few days.
Find the app in the Store here.
Developer: Adobe Inc.
Price: AU$149.95 AU$104.96
Via Plaffo
