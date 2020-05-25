In October Adobe brought their Photoshop Elements 2020 app to the Microsoft Store.

The app lets you edit, create, and organize with automatic photo colourization, one-click subject selection, and skin smoothing. Guided Edits help you remove unwanted objects, brush on fun patterns, replace backgrounds.

The updated app has the following new features:

Automatic photo colouring – Change the colours in photos or liven up black and white images with automatic colouring. With Adobe Sensei technology.

Auto Photo Effects – Auto Creations include the new Pattern Brush, Black and White Selection, Pictorial and Depth of Field effects. With Adobe Sensei artificial intelligence technology.

One-click subject selection – Automatically select the subject of your photo with one click. Then easily apply an effect or crop the subject and add it to another photo. With Adobe Sensei technology.

Automatic leather finishing – Make people portrayed look more photogenic with the leather finishing feature. With Adobe Sensei technology.

Removing unwanted objects – Highlight your subject by removing electrical cables, pedestrians and other misleading objects.

To take your meming to the next level would normally cost $99.99, but to celebrate the season the company is offering $30 off, selling the software for only $69.99 for the next few days.

Find the app in the Store here.

Via Plaffo