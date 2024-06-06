DaVinci Resolve now supports for Windows on ARM and NPUs for improved performance 

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Blackmagic Design today announced DaVinci Resolve 19 beta 3 that supports PCs based on Snapdragon X Elite. DaVinci Neural AI Engine is optimized to take advantage of the NPU found in Snapdragon X Elite to deliver up to 4.7x faster performance of AI tools such as magic mask and 2x faster performance for smart reframe.

AI-Powered Innovation in Color Grading

The fresh ColorSlice function offers colorists a six-vector grading palette that employs subtractive color methods to produce deep and subtle film-style tones. Moreover, the Ultra NR denoise mode powered by DaVinci Neural Engine brings down digital noise greatly without sacrificing image clarity. The FX of Film Look Creator lets filmmakers enhance their visuals even more, giving them classic cinema style elements such as halation, grain or vignetting effects among others.

IntelliTrack AI for Enhanced Tracking and Audio Panning

DaVinci Resolve 19 is the first to have IntelliTrack AI, an advanced tracking and stabilization tool that’s made for color grading and visual effects workflows in Fusion. In an innovative step forward, you can use IntelliTrack on Fairlight audio post-production too. This function makes automatic audio panning possible according to the movement of objects or characters in 2D and 3D spaces.

Streamlined Editing with AI Transcription

The AI-powered speech-to-text transcription feature will be helpful for editors as it enables direct editing of timeline clips according to transcribed text. This update also has multi-voice detection, enhancing the organization and refinement of text-based search and replacement operations.

Additional Highlights

DaVinci Resolve 19 increases its abilities with a fresh dialogue leveler tool, automatic remixing of music and many more improvements in editing, color grading, audio post-production as well as visual effects.

“We’re excited about our customers being able to do their creative work with lightweight machines with long battery life running on Snapdragon X Elite and Windows that are optimized for many of our AI processes,” says Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. “We look forward to seeing how our customers will use the new computer and to even better performance from future generations.”

DaVinci Resolve 19 features:

Adds support for Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite on Windows.

IntelliTrack AI point tracker for tracking and stabilization.

Ability to edit timeline content based on source clip transcription.

New ColorSlice six vector grading palette.

AI powered UltraNR noise reduction for spatial denoising.

New Film Look Creator Resolve FX

New Defocus Background isolates foreground with blur.

IntelliTrack powered audio panning to video in Fairlight.

Music Remixer FX to remix voice, drums, bass, guitar and other sources.

Dialogue Separator FX to separate dialogue, background or ambience.

Ducker track FX for auto level management of beds against dialogue.

DaVinci Resolve 19 public beta 3 for Windows on ARM is available now for download from its official website.