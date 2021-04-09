In what appears to be a massive data breach, the personal information of around 500 million LinkedIn users has been leaked on a hacker forum. The data breach exposed LinkedIn profile IDs and the corresponding URL link, full names, email addresses, mobile numbers, employment information, and links to social media profiles. However, the leaked profile information doesn’t contain sensitive information like credit card details or legal documents.

The malicious actor reportedly listed two million records as a proof-of-concept sample. While the threat actor claims that he’s scrapped data from LinkedIn, Microsoft refuses to call it a data breach and says that it “is actually an aggregation of data from a number of websites and companies.”

This was not a LinkedIn data breach, and no private member account data from LinkedIn was included in what we’ve been able to review.

If you’re a LinkedIn user, it’s probably the best time to change your LinkedIn password. And this time around, try a strong password! Also, don’t forget to enable two-factor authentication on your online accounts.